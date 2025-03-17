Most Americans support Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian war and believe US President Donald Trump is on the side of Russia.

Source: NBC News poll, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The survey found that among registered voters in the US, 61% support Ukraine, while only 2% support Russia. Another 35% said they have no preference for either side and 2% were unsure.

When asked which side they believe Trump sympathises with, 49% said Russia, 40% said Trump doesn't sympathise with either side and 8% chose Ukraine. Another 3% were unsure.

Among the Americans surveyed, support for Ukraine was most commonly expressed by Democratic Party supporters (88%), independent voters (59%) and those with higher education and income levels.

Republican voters more often stated they do not sympathise with either side, with 57% choosing this option.

Regarding voters' views on President Trump’s stance on Ukraine and Russia, most Democrats and independents believe Trump sympathises more with Russia.

Meanwhile, among Republicans, 70% believe Trump doesn't support either side, 14% think he sympathises more with Russia and 13% think he supports Ukraine.

NBC News conducted the survey with 1,000 registered US voters between 7 and 11 March through phone interviews and online polling. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Background: At the beginning of March, slightly more than half of Americans stated they personally support Ukraine in its war against Russia, but few believe that Donald Trump has prioritised Ukraine.

