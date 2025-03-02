All Sections
Half of Americans support Ukraine in war, but only 11% see such support from Trump

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 19:09
Half of Americans support Ukraine in war, but only 11% see such support from Trump
The US flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slightly more than half of Americans have said they personally support Ukraine in its war against Russia, but only 11% believe that US President Donald Trump has prioritised Ukraine.

Source: CBS/YouGov poll published on 2 March, conducted ahead of Friday’s Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 52% of respondents said they support Ukraine in its war against Russia, while only 4% expressed support for Russia and 44% stated that they support neither side.

Americans are largely split on whether Trump’s actions and statements have favored Russia (46%) or treated Russia and Ukraine equally (43%), while only 11% believe he has prioritised Ukraine.

A majority of Republicans (56%) say they do not take sides between Russia and Ukraine, whereas 72% of Democrats describe themselves as pro-Ukraine.

About three-quarters of Americans believe that events between Russia and Ukraine have at least some significance for US interests. This view is shared across party lines, but Democrats are more than twice as likely as Republicans (48% versus 20%) to consider it highly significant.

Most Americans (66%) view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy, but 41% of Republicans consider it friendly or an ally, compared to 26% of Democrats who share that view.

The public is evenly split on whether the US should provide Ukraine with weapons and military aid – 51% say it should, while 49% believe it should not. Among Democrats, 72% support such aid, whereas only 32% of Republicans agree.

Background:

  • On Friday, 28 February an altercation took place in the Oval Office between the Presidents of Ukraine and the US, as well as Vice President JD Vance. 
  • Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".
  • European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy's office reports on London summit outcomes: leveraging of NATO mechanisms under consideration
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
EU Commission president: Ukraine must be turned into "steel porcupine, indigestible to invaders"
Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of 5,000 UK-funded air defence missiles
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast: one killed, one injured
UK PM: US can be brought back to negotiations despite dispute with Zelenskyy
UK PM: Britain ready to back "coalition of the willing" with "boots on the ground and planes in the air"
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2bn for purchase of 5,000 air defence missiles
Ukrainian ambassador to Poland calls former Polish minister's criticism of Zelenskyy unacceptable
Trump administration wants Russia to agree to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
