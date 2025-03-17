All Sections
Russian attack leaves 3,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without electricity

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 17 March 2025, 22:44
Electricity pole. Photo: Getty Images

Over 3,000 consumers have been left without electricity and three villages have no water supply in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of Russian attacks. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Over 3,000 consumers have no electricity and three villages have no water supply. This is the aftermath of the enemy attack on one of the frontline hromadas in the oblast.

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town and their adjacent territories]. 

