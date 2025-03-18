All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian Gazprom suffered losses of nearly US$13 billion in 2024 – Reuters

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 01:49
Russian Gazprom suffered losses of nearly US$13 billion in 2024 – Reuters
Gazprom. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian state-owned company Gazprom has reported a net loss of 1.076 trillion roubles (approx. US$12.89 billion) for 2024 under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters noted that Gazprom had had a net profit of 695.6 billion roubles [US$8.34 billion] in 2023, but the company had experienced record losses in 2024. The main reason for the financial losses is attributed to the decline in the market value of the shares of its subsidiary Gazprom Neft.

Advertisement:

Gazprom is expected to publish its financial results for 2024 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by the end of April.

Background:

  • The collapse of Gazprom's exports to Europe by over 90% is forcing the gas monopoly to significantly reduce its workforce and sell off assets.
  • Gazprom's CEO Alexei Miller has approved a plan to cut 1,500 jobs at the company's headquarters in Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaGazpromекономіка
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers on 17 March
EU states and Ukraine report Russia's interference with satellites to the UN – Dutch public broadcaster
EU leaders to call on Russia to show will to end war
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: