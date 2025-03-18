All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Lviv – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 18 March 2025, 11:49
Zelenskyy arrives in Lviv – photos
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lviv on 18 March to commemorate the fallen defenders.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

 

Quote: "Lviv. I have commemorated the fallen defenders of Ukraine. We remember each and everyone who gave the most precious thing they had – their lives – for the freedom and future of our country. May the heroes rest in peace."

Details: The official website of the President's Office does not contain an announcement about Zelenskyy's visit to Lviv.

