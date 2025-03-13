French parliament supports Ukraine and calls for Russian assets confiscation

The French National Assembly has approved a resolution calling for increased assistance to Ukraine and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets to provide financial support to Kyiv.

Details: Despite heated debates in parliament, the document was passed with 288 votes in favour.

Another 54 MPs voted against – these were representatives of the ultra-left La France Insoumise and communists. The far-right Rassemblement national (National Rally) abstained.

The resolution is essentially symbolic, but MPs hope it will enable them to influence the government's stance, which is currently against seizing Russian assets.

The resolution calls on the EU, NATO and "other allied countries to continue and increase their political, economic, and military support for Ukraine".

French lawmakers also introduced an amendment to the text calling on the EU to "build independent European defence".

The resolution text also "calls on the European Union and its member states to immediately begin seizing frozen Russian assets… to fund military support for Ukraine in its resistance and reconstruction."

Other points that sparked discussion were issues related to the import of Russian gas by EU countries, which the resolution calls to "end", and the presence of French soldiers on Ukrainian soil in the event of a peace agreement.

The final text with amendments "encourages the French government and its European partners to explore the possibility of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine."

