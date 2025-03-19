All Sections
Zelenskyy says territorial issues will be raised during peace talks

Mariya Yemets, Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 12:13
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has admitted that territorial issues will be on the table of future peace talks to end the war.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Helsinki, answering a question from European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy avoided answering European Pravda's question about what would happen if the United States accepted Crimea and other occupied territories as part of Russia. "As for the territories, this will presumably be one of the most sensitive and difficult issues in the upcoming negotiations," he said.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that the first step towards a settlement should remain an unconditional ceasefire, "even if some actions are required to achieve this, such as silence in the sky or silence at sea."

"But it will still come to silence on the line of contact. These are the right steps if we truly want to end the war with a just peace," the president stated.

Next, he said, it will be necessary to move on to other issues, including territorial ones.

"For us, the red line is the recognition of the Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories as Russian. We will not agree to it," the president said.

Background:

  • Recently, Mike Waltz, US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, suggested that a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine could include the loss of territory by Ukraine in exchange for "future security guarantees".
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that Ukraine would have to make concessions on the territories that Russia had seized since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

