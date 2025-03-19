All Sections
Russians attack Kherson with artillery, killing one man and injuring 19-year-old boy

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 12:55
Kherson. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

On Wednesday afternoon, 19 March, the Russian army launched an artillery bombardment on Kherson, killing one man and injuring a 19-year-old.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A man was fatally injured in the Russian artillery shelling of Kherson. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Another 19-year-old boy was injured. He is currently in hospital."

Details: Over the past day, 25 settlements and the city of Kherson have been targeted by Russian fire and aircraft in Kherson Oblast.

Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas, causing damage to four multi-storey buildings and 29 residential houses. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline.

Seven people have been injured as a result of Russian assaults.

