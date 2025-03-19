All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's envoy Witkoff expresses belief in Putin's sincerity despite recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 19 March 2025, 16:35
Trump's envoy Witkoff expresses belief in Putin's sincerity despite recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, has stated that he believes Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his promises to "act in good faith" in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Witkoff on Bloomberg TV, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Witkoff was asked to comment on reports from Ukraine indicating that Russia continued to target the country's energy infrastructure despite Putin's alleged promise not to do so.

Advertisement:

In response, he said that he has "good information from a telephone call" he had earlier on Wednesday that Putin "issued an order within ten minutes of his call with the president [Trump] directing Russian forces not to be attacking any Ukrainian energy infrastructure".

"Any attacks that happened last night would have happened before that order was given," he said.

Additionally, according to Witkoff, Moscow informed him that it had shot down seven of its own drones launched into Ukraine. Notably, this echoed a remark from the Russian Ministry of Defence, which also claimed to have downed seven of its drones on the night of 18-19 March.

"I tend to believe that President Putin is operating in good faith. He said that he was going to be operating in good faith to the president [Trump] yesterday, and I take him at his word," he added. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

  • Earlier on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had attacked Ukraine's energy sector overnight, despite Putin's supposed order to cease targeting it for 30 days.
  • Notably, Witkoff also believes that a "complete ceasefire" in the Russo-Ukrainian war will be achieved "in a couple of weeks".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USA
Advertisement:
White House still hopes to reach full truce in Ukraine war by 20 April, Bloomberg says
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian troop cluster in shelter in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
All News
USA
US assures EU it will be involved in Ukraine peace deal, Bloomberg says
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
US eases measures for countering Russian sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks, says Reuters
RECENT NEWS
13:58
Russia's terror against civilians undermines US and other partners' peace efforts, Ukraine's foreign minister says
13:03
Russian attack damages office of Oboz.ua news agency in Kyiv – photos
12:59
White House still hopes to reach full truce in Ukraine war by 20 April, Bloomberg says
12:07
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
12:03
"World's most dangerous book club": how teenagers in occupation secretly read Ukrainian books
11:49
Trump: Efforts to contain Russo-Ukrainian war "somewhat under control"
11:22
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
10:13
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian troop cluster in shelter in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – video
10:00
Starmer: Many people urge us to choose between US and Europe, but Churchill didn't
09:41
Russia claim attack by over 50 Ukrainian drones
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: