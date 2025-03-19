Trump's envoy Witkoff expresses belief in Putin's sincerity despite recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, has stated that he believes Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his promises to "act in good faith" in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Witkoff on Bloomberg TV, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Witkoff was asked to comment on reports from Ukraine indicating that Russia continued to target the country's energy infrastructure despite Putin's alleged promise not to do so.

In response, he said that he has "good information from a telephone call" he had earlier on Wednesday that Putin "issued an order within ten minutes of his call with the president [Trump] directing Russian forces not to be attacking any Ukrainian energy infrastructure".

"Any attacks that happened last night would have happened before that order was given," he said.

Additionally, according to Witkoff, Moscow informed him that it had shot down seven of its own drones launched into Ukraine. Notably, this echoed a remark from the Russian Ministry of Defence, which also claimed to have downed seven of its drones on the night of 18-19 March.

"I tend to believe that President Putin is operating in good faith. He said that he was going to be operating in good faith to the president [Trump] yesterday, and I take him at his word," he added. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

Earlier on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had attacked Ukraine's energy sector overnight, despite Putin's supposed order to cease targeting it for 30 days.

Notably, Witkoff also believes that a "complete ceasefire" in the Russo-Ukrainian war will be achieved "in a couple of weeks".

