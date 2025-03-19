All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector after Putin's order to stop targeting it

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 March 2025, 12:18
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector after Putin's order to stop targeting it
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's energy sector on the night of 18-19 March, despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin's alleged order to halt such strikes for 30 days.

Source: Zelenskyy in a statement to the Finnish media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Even after Putin's conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which he claimed to have ordered a halt to targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, 150 drones were launched overnight, including those aimed at energy facilities."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the Russians had targeted transport assets, hospitals and ordinary urban infrastructure. "Putin's words are very different from reality. That's why we need defence support, support for our air defence, we need to exert pressure on Russia for the sake of security and saving lives," the Ukrainian president said.

Previously:

  • On 18 March, the Kremlin stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had endorsed a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing the relevant order to the Russian military.
  • Following the conversation between Putin and Trump, on the night of 18-19 March, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft surface-to-surface missiles, 145 Shahed loitering munitions, and various types of decoy drones. Ukrainian air defence units successfully downed 72 of the loitering munitions, while 45 Russian drones targeted Kyiv Oblast.
  • Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state-run railway operator, reported that on the morning of 19 March, Russian forces attacked the railway power system in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones. The strike caused a fire and left some areas cut off from the power grid.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warenergy
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says he will speak with Trump on 19 March
Zelenskyy says territorial issues will be raised during peace talks
Zelenskyy: Putin's ultimatums remain unchanged since beginning of full-scale invasion, Ukraine will not accept them
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: