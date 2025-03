Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on 19 March, injuring two people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two men were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

All necessary assistance is being provided to the people who were injured."

