Starmer will urge Zelenskyy to mend ties with Trump at summit – FT, Bloomberg

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 March 2025, 09:49
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call for a better relationship with US President Donald Trump's administration as the only way to ensure sustainable peace in Ukraine during a meeting of leaders in London on 2 March.

Source: Financial Times and Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source close to Starmer says he will bring leaders together at the London summit and make it clear that the only ongoing negotiations are that of President Trump’s.

Another FT source says Starmer will urge European leaders to turn their verbal support for Zelenskyy into action, stressing that Ukraine needs military and financial assistance rather than social media statements and rhetoric.

FT and Bloomberg also reported that Starmer called US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Among other matters, Starmer urged Trump and Zelenskyy to finalise the minerals deal, which had been disrupted following their spat in the Oval Office.

A European official told Bloomberg that the Trump administration has privately indicated it expects a public apology from Zelenskyy to restore relations.

Background: During his meeting with Zelenskyy on Saturday, 2 February, Starmer reaffirmed Britain's ongoing support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and its steadfast commitment to securing a sustainable peace.

