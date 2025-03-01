Trump: Putin wants to end war, while Zelenskyy wants to fight

US President Donald Trump has stated that his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House was not successful and the Ukrainian leader had "overplayed his hand".

Source: Trump to reporters near the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a conversation with reporters before his departure to Florida, Trump said he was seeking peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I want immediate peace. President Putin is going to want to make and he wants to make... he wants to end it, and you saw what I saw today. This is a man [Zelenskyy] that wants to get us signed up and keep fighting and we're not doing that." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Trump also stated that Zelenskyy "overplayed his hand" in the Oval Office.

"If we don't do anything, he's going to have to make peace. But he's dealing with a very weak set of cards. If we sign, he's dealing with a very strong set of cards, and then he doesn't want to make peace," Trump said.

He added that "we’re not going to keep fighting; you’re going to get the war done or let them [Ukraine - ed.] go and see what happens".

Trump repeated several times the phrase he had said earlier during his argument with Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian president "doesn't have the cards".

Background:

Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, expressed their support for Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, European leaders publicly supported Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán became almost the only leader among EU states to openly support Trump after his quarrel with Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!