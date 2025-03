Zelenskyy arrives at London summit

Zelenskyy and Starmer in London before the summit. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Lancaster House, where he has been warmly welcomed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The two leaders had a brief conversation outside before heading inside for an emergency international summit.

Earlier, the summit was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and others.

Background:

Media reports indicate that during a meeting of leaders in London on 2 March, Starmer will call for better relations with the Donald Trump administration as the only way to ensure sustainable peace in Ukraine.

During his meeting with Zelenskyy on Saturday, 1 March Starmer reaffirmed Britain's ongoing support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and its steadfast commitment to securing a sustainable peace.

