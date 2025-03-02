All Sections
Zelenskyy and Italy's PM discuss joint action plan to end war – video

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 16:53
Zelenskyy and Meloni in London on 2 March. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined details of his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in London.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy described the meeting as significant for developing a joint action plan to end the war with a just and lasting peace.

"No one other than Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war. Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country's position in cooperation with our allies – the countries of Europe and the United States," he said.

"Ukraine needs peace backed by robust security guarantees. I am grateful to Italy for its continued support and partnership in bringing peace in Ukraine closer," Zelenskyy added.

At a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Meloni emphasised the importance of preventing a split in the West.

"I think on this, the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge building," she said.

Background: 

  • The Italian prime minister, the only EU leader to attend Trump's inauguration, is seen as a potential mediator between the US and Europe.
  • Earlier, Meloni expressed her intention to organise an emergency summit involving the United States, European states and allies to discuss Ukraine and future challenges.

