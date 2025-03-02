All Sections
Ukrainian ambassador to Poland calls former Polish minister's criticism of Zelenskyy unacceptable

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 2 March 2025, 19:29
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, has described as unacceptable the remarks made by Polish MP and former Minister of Education Przemysław Czarnek, who said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had behaved like a fool in the White House.

Source: Bodnar on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ambassador stressed that the statements by Polish Sejm MP Przemysław Czarnek, which contained value judgments about Ukraine and its president, were absolutely unacceptable.

Quote: "This rhetoric contradicts Poland's official position, the spirit of strategic partnership, and solidarity, while echoing Russian aggressor narratives and deliberately undermining the security of Poland and Europe.

Ukrainians are exercising their inalienable right to an independent state, defending their European choice, democratic values and national identity." 

More details: The ambassador’s reaction was prompted by comments made by Czarnek regarding Zelenskyy’s dispute with Donald Trump and JD Vance in the White House.

"There were emotions involved. That is quite obvious. But a person like the president of Ukraine, travelling to the United States, to Washington, asking for further aid, without which Ukraine cannot remain independent, should be aware of where they are going and should behave like everyone else," Czarnek said during a conference for Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki.

"Can you imagine the president of the Republic of Poland going to America and saying, 'I demand more American troops because otherwise America will be in danger'? We would call him a fool. That is exactly how (Zelenskyy – ed.) unfortunately behaved, and there is no need to exaggerate – this is exactly how the president of Ukraine acted," he added.

Background:

  • On Friday, 28 February an altercation took place in the Oval Office between the Presidents of Ukraine and the US, as well as Vice President JD Vance. 
  • Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".
  • European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

