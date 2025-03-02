Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of 5,000 UK-funded air defence missiles
A recently announced UK aid package worth nearly €2 billion will enable Ukraine’s Armed Forces to receive launchers and over 5,000 LMM (Lightweight Multirole Missile) interceptor missiles to destroy attack drones. However, production is anticipated for the future.
Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The record-breaking UK initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence was announced at a press conference in London by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, although he did not specify the exact weapons.
Umierov, who is a member of the Ukrainian delegation in London, has clarified that under this initiative, Ukraine will receive over 5,000 LMM RapidRanger interceptor missiles along with launchers.
Quote: "LMMs are high-precision interceptor missiles that effectively destroy Shahed drones. They have already proven their effectiveness in combat from 2022 to 2024."
Details: Umierov emphasised, however, that this is not an immediate delivery but rather a long-term effort to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.
Quote: "This agreement is one of the largest in Ukraine’s history in the field of security and defence. The £1.6 billion (€2 billion) project is aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defence until 2030."
More details: The project to produce these weapons and missiles will be jointly implemented by the British company Thales, Ukrainian businesses and the UK government, the minister added.
Quote: "In addition to providing weapons, the intergovernmental agreement involves local production and technology transfer, which will increase our strategic independence in air defence."
Background:
- The UK earlier announced £1.6 billion in funding for Ukraine to purchase air defence missiles.
- In addition, the UK has confirmed its readiness to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine, ensuring "boots on the ground and planes in the air".
- Keir Starmer also said he is confident that the US can be brought back to the negotiating table despite tensions with Zelenskyy.
