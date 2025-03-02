All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of 5,000 UK-funded air defence missiles

Serhiy Sydorenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 20:45
Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of 5,000 UK-funded air defence missiles
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Getty Images

A recently announced UK aid package worth nearly €2 billion will enable Ukraine’s Armed Forces to receive launchers and over 5,000 LMM (Lightweight Multirole Missile) interceptor missiles to destroy attack drones. However, production is anticipated for the future.

Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The record-breaking UK initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence was announced at a press conference in London by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, although he did not specify the exact weapons.

Advertisement:

Umierov, who is a member of the Ukrainian delegation in London, has clarified that under this initiative, Ukraine will receive over 5,000 LMM RapidRanger interceptor missiles along with launchers.

Quote: "LMMs are high-precision interceptor missiles that effectively destroy Shahed drones. They have already proven their effectiveness in combat from 2022 to 2024." 

Details: Umierov emphasised, however, that this is not an immediate delivery but rather a long-term effort to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

Quote: "This agreement is one of the largest in Ukraine’s history in the field of security and defence. The £1.6 billion (€2 billion) project is aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defence until 2030." 

More details: The project to produce these weapons and missiles will be jointly implemented by the British company Thales, Ukrainian businesses and the UK government, the minister added.

Quote: "In addition to providing weapons, the intergovernmental agreement involves local production and technology transfer, which will increase our strategic independence in air defence." 

Background: 

  • The UK earlier announced £1.6 billion in funding for Ukraine to purchase air defence missiles. 
  • In addition, the UK has confirmed its readiness to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine, ensuring "boots on the ground and planes in the air".
  • Keir Starmer also said he is confident that the US can be brought back to the negotiating table despite tensions with Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Rustem UmierovUKair defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
Security summit in London concludes
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: IAEA violated Ukraine's sovereignty due to Russian blackmail
Russia and China seek to recruit officials dismissed by Trump, CNN says
Starmer will urge Zelenskyy to mend ties with Trump at summit – FT, Bloomberg
Trump is not Biden for Zelenskyy "to try to do this kind of thing", Advisor Waltz says on White House spat
All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukrainian Parliament orders defence minister to attend committee to discuss arms supplies for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Ukraine's defence minister appoints former Joint Forces commander as deputy chief of the General Staff
Ukrainian defence minister and Rheinmetall CEO discuss cooperation in strengthening country's defence industry
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Zelenskyy's office reports on London summit outcomes: leveraging of NATO mechanisms under consideration
21:21
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
21:01
EU Commission president: Ukraine must be turned into "steel porcupine, indigestible to invaders"
20:45
Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of 5,000 UK-funded air defence missiles
20:37
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast: one killed, one injured
20:18
UK PM: US can be brought back to negotiations despite dispute with Zelenskyy
19:59
UK PM: Britain ready to back "coalition of the willing" with "boots on the ground and planes in the air"
19:44
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2bn for purchase of 5,000 air defence missiles
19:29
Ukrainian ambassador to Poland calls former Polish minister's criticism of Zelenskyy unacceptable
19:21
Trump administration wants Russia to agree to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: