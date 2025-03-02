Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of 5,000 UK-funded air defence missiles

A recently announced UK aid package worth nearly €2 billion will enable Ukraine’s Armed Forces to receive launchers and over 5,000 LMM (Lightweight Multirole Missile) interceptor missiles to destroy attack drones. However, production is anticipated for the future.

Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The record-breaking UK initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence was announced at a press conference in London by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, although he did not specify the exact weapons.

Advertisement:

Umierov, who is a member of the Ukrainian delegation in London, has clarified that under this initiative, Ukraine will receive over 5,000 LMM RapidRanger interceptor missiles along with launchers.

Quote: "LMMs are high-precision interceptor missiles that effectively destroy Shahed drones. They have already proven their effectiveness in combat from 2022 to 2024."

Details: Umierov emphasised, however, that this is not an immediate delivery but rather a long-term effort to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

Quote: "This agreement is one of the largest in Ukraine’s history in the field of security and defence. The £1.6 billion (€2 billion) project is aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defence until 2030."

More details: The project to produce these weapons and missiles will be jointly implemented by the British company Thales, Ukrainian businesses and the UK government, the minister added.

Quote: "In addition to providing weapons, the intergovernmental agreement involves local production and technology transfer, which will increase our strategic independence in air defence."

Background:

The UK earlier announced £1.6 billion in funding for Ukraine to purchase air defence missiles.

In addition, the UK has confirmed its readiness to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine, ensuring "boots on the ground and planes in the air".

Keir Starmer also said he is confident that the US can be brought back to the negotiating table despite tensions with Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!