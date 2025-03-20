All Sections
Ukrainian defence minister discusses drones and air defence with Luxembourg counterpart

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 20 March 2025, 11:13
Rustem Umierov and Yuriko Backes. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has spoken with his Luxembourg counterpart, Yuriko Backes, about cooperation within the drone coalition and in the field of air defence.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov said that he met with the Luxembourg defence minister in Kyiv, where they discussed the prospects of cooperation within the drone coalition, which Luxembourg recently joined.

"Minister Backes reaffirmed Luxembourg’s commitment to expanding its support in this field," he said. 

They discussed the prospects for industrial cooperation, particularly in the fields of air defence and deep strike. Umierov proposed that Luxembourg support the Ukrainian defence industry using the Danish financing model.

In addition, the ministers discussed the digital transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from command of troops to resource management and provision of military services.

Background

  • In June 2024, the UK and Latvia, on behalf of the drone coalition, announced a tender to supply Ukraine with FPV unmanned aerial vehicles worth €352,000.
  • In July 2024, the countries participating in the drone coalition signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a €45 million joint fund.

