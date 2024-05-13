Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing security agreement with Luxembourg

Ukraine is preparing a bilateral security agreement with Luxembourg.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter, describing his conversation with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that they discussed the possibility of Luxembourg funding defence support for Ukraine. "We are preparing to formalise it in our bilateral security agreement," the president said.

The leaders also discussed expectations from the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine.

"I appreciate Prime Minister Frieden's confirmation of his attendance, as well as his willingness to work with countries under Russian information influence," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries so far, the latest being Latvia. An agreement with Norway is also expected to be signed.

In early May, Zelenskyy announced the preparation of security agreements with seven countries, including the United States.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that a security agreement between Ukraine and Spain is expected to be signed this week.

