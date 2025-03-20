All Sections
European Council president: ceasefire would only allow Russia to regroup and attack again

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 20 March 2025, 11:30
European Council president: ceasefire would only allow Russia to regroup and attack again
António Costa. Stock photo: Getty Images

President of the European Council António Costa argues that a temporary halt in the war in Ukraine would just allow Russia to strengthen itself and launch another invasion, which would be a strategic mistake.

Source: Costa in an interview with Antena 1, as reported by European Pravda, citing RTP

Details: Costa acknowledged the efforts made by the United States to bring Russia to the negotiating table but noted, "Russia did not fulfil what was agreed in Budapest, nor what was agreed in Minsk I or Minsk II. Let’s see if it fulfils what is agreed now."

Quote: "What really matters is a just and lasting peace. If this is the way forward, great. Let’s hope for it." 

Details: However, he emphasised that a ceasefire allowing Russia to regroup and launch another attack would be a strategic mistake.

Background: 

  • On 19 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and Trump had agreed to discuss the technical details of a partial ceasefire – halting strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.
  • Trump stated that his talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and then with Zelenskyy were "two very good conversations".

