Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to discuss the technical details of a partial truce – halting strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following his conversation with Trump on 19 March, Zelenskyy stated that he backed stopping attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure and that "Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it".

Quote: "We instructed our teams to resolve technical issues related to implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire. Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that advisors and representatives from Ukraine and the US at upcoming meetings "can agree on all necessary aspects of advancing toward lasting peace and security guarantees".

Background:

Trump described his phone conversation with Zelenskyy as "very good", adding that a significant part of the discussion was based on his conversation the previous day with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, aimed at aligning "both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs".

On 18 March, following the phone conversation between Trump and Putin, it was reported that Putin rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine had already agreed to. Instead, he supported a pledge for both sides to refrain from attacking energy facilities for 30 days.

On 19 March, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight, despite Putin supposedly ordering a halt to such strikes for 30 days.

