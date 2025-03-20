Trump satisfied with conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy

In an interview with Breitbart News Network, US President Donald Trump has said that conversations with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were "two very good conversations".

Source: Trump in an interview with Breitbart, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said that his conversation with Putin "went very well".

Quote: "I then spoke with President Zelenskyy today and explained what took place yesterday, and my aim is to put these two countries together. Then we work a ceasefire and ultimately we stop losing 2,000 people a week."

More details: Trump stated that "two thousand people a week or more are being killed in that war," so he wants to stop it.

Therefore, he stressed that he had "two very good phone calls" and expressed confidence that "a deal will be worked out so we can stop the bloodshed that’s taking place over there".

"I also want to stop massive payments that are necessary to be made by us. I also want Europe to pay the same as us because they weren’t able to do that under Biden", Trump added.

Background:

On 19 March, Zelenskyy said that Trump and he had agreed to discuss the technical details of a partial ceasefire, such as halting strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

It was also reported that during the conversation, Trump promised Zelenskyy to cooperate with him in finding Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine.

