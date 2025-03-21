All Sections
Ukraine has bought time for Poland and EU, says Polish PM

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 21 March 2025, 12:36
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that Ukraine has bought invaluable time for Poland and the whole of Europe in the face of the Russian threat.

Source: Tusk, speaking at a press conference in Brussels following a European Council meeting, cited by Polish broadcaster RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a question about whether the EU believes that Russia may attack another European country by 2030, given that the White Paper for European Defence is planned until then, Tusk said that no such calculations were being made.

However, he said he was grateful that his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, had proposed 2030 as the year by which the EU's defence capabilities should be radically increased.

Tusk emphasised that it is thanks to Ukraine’s military efforts that Russia is unprepared for aggressive actions against NATO and EU countries. 

He stated that regardless of the war’s outcome, Ukraine has won invaluable time for Poland and all of Europe. Tusk also stressed how important it is to remember this when discussions arise about fatigue, whether related to refugees or military aid to Ukraine.

He emphasised that Russia is incapable of carrying out its plans against the rest of Europe because Ukraine has taken on the burden of direct confrontation with the aggressor.

Background:

  • The White Paper, which was presented in Brussels on 19 March, frames a new approach to defence and identifies the EU's investment needs. It presents solutions to close critical capability gaps and build a strong defence industrial base.
  • In addition to building up European defence capabilities, the White Paper also envisages meeting Ukraine's immediate needs on the battlefield.

Poland
