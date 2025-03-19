European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening

The European Commission and the EU High Representative have presented the White Paper on European Defence – Readiness 2030.

Source: European Commission, as reported by European Pravda,

Details: The White Paper proposes a new strategy to defence and outlines the EU's investment needs. Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, highlighted that it contains measures aimed at closing crucial capacity gaps and developing a strong European defence industry. She stated that it is done not to fight a war, but to prepare for one and to defend peace in Europe.

Advertisement:

The White Paper details how EU member states may make large defence investments, buy defence systems, and improve the long-term readiness of Europe's defence sector.

Quote: "This is essential for Europe's security. Europe must invest in the security and defence of the continent, while continuing to support Ukraine to defend itself from Russia's aggression."

More details: To effectively address these challenges, the White Paper outlines several key areas for action:

Closing capability gaps, with a focus on critical capabilities identified by Member States.

Supporting the European defence industry through aggregated demand and increased collaborative procurement.

Supporting Ukraine through inтоcreased military assistance and deeper integration of the European and Ukrainian defence industries.

Deepening the EU-wide defence market including through simplifying regulations.

Accelerating the transformation of defence through disruptive innovations such as AI and quantum technology.

Enhancing European readiness for worst-case scenarios, by improving military mobility, stockpiling and strengthening external borders, notably the land border with Russia and Belarus.

Strengthening partnership with like-minded countries around the world.

Background:

In early March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the Rearm Europe initiative, a five-step plan for rearming the EU and supporting Ukraine, with an estimated budget of up to €800 billion.

During the extraordinary EU defence summit on 6 March, all EU leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, unanimously voted in favour of the Rearm Europe proposal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!