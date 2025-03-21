US says it could lead operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plant "with very little problem"

The United States could manage the operation of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant "with very little problem" if a political decision is made.

Source: Bloomberg, citing US Energy Secretary Chris Wright

Quote from Wright: "We’d bring high-end nuclear experts from the United States, and together wise decisions would be made."

Details: He noted that the US has considerable experience in this area.

Wright also noted that there is no ongoing dialogue regarding the potential acquisition of facilities such as the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) – the largest in Europe – by American companies. The plant has been under Russian occupation since the beginning of the war.

US President Donald Trump proposed the idea of assisting in the management of Ukraine's energy infrastructure during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

"He said that the United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its US electricity and utility expertise," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," she indicated.

Background:

The Trump administration is pushing for new conditions for US access to critical minerals and energy assets in Ukraine, expanding its economic demands on Kyiv as it promotes a peace deal with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ownership of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has not been discussed with the US, stressing that it will not operate without Ukrainian oversight.

