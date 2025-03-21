All Sections
EU ambassador after Russia's overnight strikes: This is what "peace" Putin promised Trump looks like

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 21 March 2025, 14:52
EU ambassador after Russia's overnight strikes: This is what peace Putin promised Trump looks like
Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, has commented on Russia’s overnight drone attack on Ukrainian cities, carried out on the night of 20-21 March.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová condemned the Russian strikes, saying they show what kind of peace the Kremlin has promised.

Quote: "Now we all know what the ‘Russian peace’ promised by President Putin to President Trump really looks like." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Mathernová noted that Kyiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia were targeted during the night. Russia struck civilian infrastructure, including shopping centres and residential buildings.

She called on the world to "wake up".

Quote: "We must understand what is at stake. Putin is relentlessly destroying Ukraine and its people."

Background:

  • It was also reported that Czech President Petr Pavel visited Odesa on the same day that Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the city.
  • Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed doubts about the large number of meetings on Ukraine in various formats, saying they have not yet led to any progress.

Advertisement:
