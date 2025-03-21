All Sections
Czech president visits Odesa during Russian large-scale attack – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 March 2025, 09:05
Czech president visits Odesa during Russian large-scale attack – photo
Petr Pavel in Odesa. Photo: Oleksii Kuleba on Telegram

Czech President Petr Pavel has arrived on a visit to Ukraine, including a visit to Odesa, which has been under a large-scale Russian attack since the evening of 20 March.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Reconstruction; representatives of Kropyvnytskyi City Council, on Telegram

Quote: "I am pleased to welcome Czech President Petr Pavel to Ukraine. We met in the city of Odesa, which is terrorised by Russia every night. It was during our meeting that the Russian Federation launched three groups of Shahed drones on the city. The entire civilised world must witness Russia's crimes against Ukraine."

Details: Kuleba said the parties had discussed key issues related to shipping security, mine clearance, Ukraine's reconstruction and hromada development. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Petr Pavel in Odesa.
Photo: Oleksii Kuleba on Telegram

"Czechia is one of the leaders among the countries that systematically help Ukraine. Over the three years of the full-scale war, our partner country has provided Ukraine with US$900 million in support – from humanitarian programmes to military equipment. In particular, the Neptun anti-ship systems, based on Czech Tatra vehicles, have made a significant contribution to our maritime security," he noted.

Kuleba also reiterated that Czechia is actively involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine: it has taken patronage over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where it is updating water treatment stations, supplying power generators, medical equipment, etc., modernising a Kyiv Oblast children's hospital and implementing projects in other areas.

"We also agreed on expanding humanitarian aid for affected regions, including providing temporary housing for those who have lost their homes and supporting medical facilities. Together with the heads of Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblast military administrations, we discussed further direct support for the regions," he added.

In addition, Kuleba invited Pavel to join the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference, which will take place this summer in Rome.

Background: The Russians launched attack drones towards Odesa on the evening of 20 March, explosions were heard in the city and large fires broke out. Casualties were reported.

