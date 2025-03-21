All Sections
Upcoming Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia to focus on ceasefire parameters, Kyiv says

Iryna Kutielieva, Stepan HaftkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 15:02
Upcoming Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia to focus on ceasefire parameters, Kyiv says
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Tykhyi on Facebook

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that an upcoming meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia aims to "determine the parameters of the proposals for various ceasefire regimes currently under discussion".

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi explained that Ukraine treats the talks to be held in Saudi Arabia as bilateral Ukrainian-American negotiations and considers them "as a technical round, not a political one".

"The discussions will focus on the details and implementation of decisions made at the political level… That is, professionals from the Ukrainian and American sides should meet to clarify all the details and how everything should look. We need to understand how it will work, who will oversee it, how it will be monitored," he said.

Tykhyi indicated that Kyiv is unaware of how the Americans and Russians will communicate in Saudi Arabia.

"It's their choice. But we're preparing for the talks in Saudi Arabia as a bilateral Ukrainian-American event," he added.

The spokesperson clarified that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will not attend the meeting, as it is not being held at a "political level" and will include a "military component".

Background: 

  • Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, previously stated that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian and Russian representatives could be placed in separate rooms, with the US delegation shuttling between them.
  • The White House earlier announced that a new round of talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine would take place in Saudi Arabia on 23 March.

Foreign Affairs MinistryRusso-Ukrainian warceasefire
