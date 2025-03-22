Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 12 people injured and 3 killed – photos, video

The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on 21 March, killing three people and injuring 12 others.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Early reports indicate that three people have been injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Houses and high-rise buildings in the city have been damaged. Details are being confirmed."

Update: Later, Fedorov reported that the number of people injured had risen to five.

П'ятеро людей постраждали через російську атаку на Запоріжжя

Three people are in a critical condition and two are in a moderate condition.

Fedorov later said the attack had claimed the life of one person: rescue workers retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble of a destroyed building.

A rescue worker standing on the rubble Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Rescue workers retrieving a body from under the rubble Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Later, it was reported that the number of people injured had risen to six, with two people in a critical condition.

At 23:07, Fedorov reported that the woman killed in the Russian attack was 20 years old.

The number of injured had risen to eight. It was also confirmed that two people had died.

According to updated information, nine injured people needed medical help, including a nine-month-old baby. One woman is in a critical condition.

It was also confirmed that a 14-year-old girl had been killed.

Update: The State Emergency Service reported at 01:00 on 22 March that the search and rescue operations were complete.

Three people were killed and 12 were injured in the Russian attack. The number of casualties is being confirmed.

