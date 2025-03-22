All Sections
Russia lost 1,210 soldiers on 21 March

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 22 March 2025, 07:42
Ukrainian soldier with a UAV. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 100 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 902,010 (+1,210) military personnel;
  • 10,403 (+9) tanks;
  • 21,609 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,944 (+96) artillery systems;
  • 1,327 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,111 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 30,338 (+258) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 41,425 (+166) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,782 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

