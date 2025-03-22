Russia lost 1,210 soldiers on 21 March
Saturday, 22 March 2025, 07:42
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 100 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 902,010 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 10,403 (+9) tanks;
- 21,609 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,944 (+96) artillery systems;
- 1,327 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,111 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 30,338 (+258) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 41,425 (+166) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,782 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
