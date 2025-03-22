Russia lost 1,210 soldiers on 21 March

Ukrainian soldier with a UAV. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 100 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 902,010 (+1,210) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,403 (+9) tanks;

tanks; 21,609 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,944 (+96) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,327 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,111 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

30,338 (+258) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

41,425 (+166) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,782 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!