Three people killed and over 20 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over past day

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three civilians were killed and 23 others injured in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 21 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast on 21 March: in Kostiantynivka and Fedorivka.

Advertisement:

Another nine people in the oblast were injured.

Meanwhile, one person was killed due to Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast, while another 14 were injured.

Local authorities reported that Russian forces had targeted social infrastructure and residential areas of settlements in the oblast on 21 March, damaging a high-rise building and seven houses. The Russians also wrecked cars and struck a cemetery.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!