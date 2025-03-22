All Sections
Voice of America files lawsuit against Trump administration

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 22 March 2025, 11:06
Voice of America files lawsuit against Trump administration
Stock photo: Getty Images

Voice of America journalists and their unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The lawsuit states that the closure of US-funded news agencies violates employees' right to freedom of speech, which is a violation of the Constitution.

Source: Reuters

Details: It was reported last week that a significant number of employees of the American international broadcaster Voice of America were sent on "administrative leave", which could mean the broadcaster's work has ceased.

Advertisement:

According to a complaint filed by the journalists in a federal court in New York, these actions violate the First Amendment to the Constitution and the laws under which Congress authorised and funded Voice of America.

The cuts are part of a widespread campaign by President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to shrink the federal government, which they say is wasting US taxpayer money on purposes that are not in the US interest.

The lawsuit asks the court to overturn the decision to shut down the US Agency for Global Media, which funds Voice of America and other media outlets such as Radio Free Europe, Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia.

Advertisement:

A quick closure would encourage authoritarian regimes around the world, the lawsuit says.

"In many parts of the world a crucial source of objective news is gone, and only censored state-sponsored news media is left to fill the void," the plaintiffs write.

Background: The administration of US President Donald Trump put forward a list of claims against the Voice of America broadcaster and thus "explained" why it decided to stop funding it.

Advertisement:
