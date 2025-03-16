All Sections
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 09:27
US President Ronald Reagan at the Voice of America microphone. Photo: Voice of America

The administration of US President Donald Trump has provided a list of claims against the Voice of America broadcaster, explaining its decision to cease funding for the network.

Source: European Pravda, citing the White House press service

Details: The Trump administration made several claims against the Voice of America on Saturday 15 March. The administration used quotes from various media outlets to accuse the broadcaster of violating journalistic standards and constantly avoiding responsibility.

Trump claimed that several Voice of America reporters had posted anti-Trump comments on their professional X (Twitter) accounts despite the platform’s policy of impartiality.

In particular, the White House published the following arguments in favour of Trump's decision:

  • In 2020, the Voice of America reported on a possible Russian role in the scandal involving the laptop of Hunter Biden, a son of former US President Joe Biden, which the Trump administration perceived as an attempt to "hide the truth".
  • The Voice of America's management instructed its employees not to refer to Hamas and its members as terrorists "except when quoting statements".
  • In 2019, the broadcaster aired a story about transgender migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

Background: 

  • On the evening of 15 March, reports emerged that a significant number of Voice of America employees had been placed on "administrative" leave, including restrictions on accessing emails and carrying out work essential to the broadcaster’s operations.
  • Multiple European Pravda sources confirmed that, alongside the suspension of many Voice of America employees, the Trump administration also announced the full cancellation of funding for the RFE/RL network (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty).
  • Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has already described the decision as "a massive gift to America's enemies".

