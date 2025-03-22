Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video

Zelenskyy meeting with Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video showing his visit to Donetsk Oblast on 22 March.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Details: The president visited the famous entrance sign in Donetsk Oblast and the stele in honour of Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo.

Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian defenders there.

He was accompanied by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office and former commander of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanised Brigade.



Zelenskyy visited a command post of the Pokrovsk Tactical Group and held a meeting with the Drone Line commanders. The Drone Line project consists of the best UAV units of the Ukrainian forces.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have heard a report from the Pokrovsk front regarding the operational situation and the combat mission performance. I have also decorated our soldiers with state awards.

Commanders Magyar, Achilles, Khasan, Veres and Zemliak reported on the Drone Line’s first results during the Kursk operation and on the Donetsk and other important fronts."

Quote: "I thank all our defenders. May all the fallen heroes rest in peace.

I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine and supports us."



