Netherlands to contribute €65m to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 22 March 2025, 15:32
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands has decided to contribute €65 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Roman Andarak, Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister, thanked the Dutch government's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Erica Schouten, for the decision.

"This is considerable support for us and it will make a meaningful contribution to the ongoing repair campaign as we prepare for the next heating season. These funds will allow us to partially meet our immediate needs," Andarak noted.

Schouten, in turn, emphasised that the energy sector will remain a key priority for her country in continuing to support Ukraine.

The meeting also tackled the issue of the equipment needs of Ukraine's fuel and energy sector, particularly in the gas production industry, which has recently experienced regular Russian attacks. Both parties agreed to explore further opportunities for cooperation in this area.

Background: 

  • On 14 March, the Canadian government made an additional contribution of €33.4 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
  • Earlier, Iceland had transferred over €2 million to the Fund.

