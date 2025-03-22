All Sections
Czech president visits Bren-2 rifle production in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 22 March 2025, 17:05
Photo: Herman Smetanin on Telegram

Czech President Petr Pavel visited a plant producing Bren-2 assault rifles under the licence of Česká Zbrojovka, a Czech armament manufacturer, during a visit to Ukraine.

Source: Herman Smetanin, Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Smetanin noted that Ukrainian weapons makers have been trained in Czechia and are now applying NATO experience and technologies at the Ukrainian plant.

"Therefore, I demonstrated to the President how the assembly process works at different stages, as well as the first assembled rifles," Smetanin wrote.

In addition, he noted that several important documents had been signed during the visit, particularly those related to the supply of components for the localised production of small arms ammunition and the assembly of Bren-2 assault rifles.

Background:

  • Pavel visited Odesa on the day when Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the city.
  • The Czech president later remarked that such large-scale attacks, occurring as negotiations for a ceasefire and a potential peace agreement are starting, do not suggest that Moscow is serious about pursuing peace.

