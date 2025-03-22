Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus

Lithuania, following Poland's suit, is considering the possibility of planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus.

Source: press service for Lithuania's Defence Ministry, citing Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė following 100 days of work, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Šakalienė, along with her counterparts from Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Finland, discussed the unification of the East Shield and the Baltic Defence Line, as well as Finland's participation in the development of a unified plan to strengthen border protection by expanding the package of measures.

During meetings with her counterparts, the Lithuanian defence minister discussed updating and expanding the concept of counter-mobility.

"Following Poland's example, the border of the northeastern flank can be reinforced with several levels of fortifications, including, but not limited to, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines," the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The partners intend to seek EU funding for these purposes.

Background:

On Tuesday 18 March, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna previously commented on the Baltic states' and Poland's intention to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines. He argued that it is wrong for them to "forbid ourselves from using weapons that Russia is willing to use against us".

Meanwhile, Poland wants to plant anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the East Shield project.

