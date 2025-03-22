All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 22 March 2025, 19:33
Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus
Anti-personnel mine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania, following Poland's suit, is considering the possibility of planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus.

Source: press service for Lithuania's Defence Ministry, citing Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė following 100 days of work, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Šakalienė, along with her counterparts from Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Finland, discussed the unification of the East Shield and the Baltic Defence Line, as well as Finland's participation in the development of a unified plan to strengthen border protection by expanding the package of measures.

Advertisement:

During meetings with her counterparts, the Lithuanian defence minister discussed updating and expanding the concept of counter-mobility.

"Following Poland's example, the border of the northeastern flank can be reinforced with several levels of fortifications, including, but not limited to, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines," the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The partners intend to seek EU funding for these purposes.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On Tuesday 18 March, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.
  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna previously commented on the Baltic states' and Poland's intention to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines. He argued that it is wrong for them to "forbid ourselves from using weapons that Russia is willing to use against us".
  • Meanwhile, Poland wants to plant anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the East Shield project.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaRussiaBelarus
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Lithuania
Vilnius ready to send troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers, Lithuanian president says
Lithuanian president says it is definitely not Ukraine who makes ceasefire deal impossible
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic states three times in a week
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: