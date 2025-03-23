Russia loses 1,470 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,470 soldiers killed and wounded and over 300 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 903,480 (+1,470) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,412 (+9) tanks;

tanks; 21,636 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 25,048 (+104) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,333 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,116 (+5) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

30,495 (+157) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

41,610 (+185) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,784 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!