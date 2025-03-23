Russia loses 1,470 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours
Sunday, 23 March 2025, 07:40
Russian forces have lost 1,470 soldiers killed and wounded and over 300 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 903,480 (+1,470) military personnel;
- 10,412 (+9) tanks;
- 21,636 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,048 (+104) artillery systems;
- 1,333 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,116 (+5) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 30,495 (+157) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 41,610 (+185) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,784 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
