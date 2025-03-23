All Sections
Russia loses 1,470 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 23 March 2025, 07:40
An armoured vehicle. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have lost 1,470 soldiers killed and wounded and over 300 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 903,480 (+1,470) military personnel;
  • 10,412 (+9) tanks;
  • 21,636 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 25,048 (+104) artillery systems;
  • 1,333 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,116 (+5) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 30,495 (+157) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 41,610 (+185) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,784 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

