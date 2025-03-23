All Sections
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video

Ruslan TravkinSunday, 23 March 2025, 09:14
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh has secured a bronze medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian athlete cleared 1.95m.

It all began at 1.85m, which Mahuchikh missed. Most competitors cleared this height on their first attempt, but Ukrainian Kateryna Tabashnyk succeeded on her second.

Tabashnyk cleared 1.89m on her third attempt, while Mahuchikh had no issues and opted to skip 1.92m. Unfortunately, Tabashnyk was unable to clear that height.

The 3cm increase in the bar didn’t deter Mahuchikh, as she cleared it on her first attempt. However, at 1.97m, she ran into difficulty and couldn’t clear the height. Meanwhile, her main competitors, Australians Olyslagers and Patterson, had successful jumps, maintaining a reserve.

The Ukrainian athlete attempted 1.99m but was unsuccessful. She also failed in her final attempt, securing only a bronze medal.

Mahuchikh likely has not recovered from the heel pain she complained of after the European Championships.

Background:

  • Notably, in 2022, when the event was hosted by Belgrade, Serbia, Mahuchikh claimed the champion title. In 2024, in Glasgow, she finished as the runner-up, losing to Nicola Olyslagers.
  • Two weeks ago, Mahuchikh secured her third consecutive European indoor championship title.
  • Earlier, Ukrainian high jumper Oleh Doroshchuk finished fifth at the 2025 World Indoor Championships.

