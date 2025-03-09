Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Details: Mahuchikh cleared 1.99 metres to secure victory.

Results of the 2025 European Indoor Athletics Championships – Women's High Jump:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) – 1.99m Angelina Topić (Serbia) – 1.95m Engla Nilsson (Sweden) – 1.92m

A third European indoor high jump title for Yaroslava Mahuchikh! 👑



🥇 2021

🥇 2023

🥇 2025



And she completes a Ukrainian double in the high jump in #Apeldoorn2025! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VAXLomAWZq — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) March 9, 2025

This is Mahuchikh’s third consecutive European indoor gold. In 2021, in Toruń, she claimed gold with a jump of 2.00m. Two years later in Istanbul, she won with a mark of 1.98m.

She equalled Rosemarie Ackermann's record with her achievement. Until now, the East German athlete was the first high jumper to win three consecutive European Indoor Championship championships.

Notably, before the European Championships, Mahuchikh won the Banská Bystrica high jump tournament, becoming the first athlete of the season to clear the 2.00m mark.

A day earlier, Ukrainian high jumper Oleh Doroshchuk set the best world result of the season and claimed gold at the European Championships.

