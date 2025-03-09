All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title

Ruslan TravkinSunday, 9 March 2025, 20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Mahuchikh cleared 1.99 metres to secure victory.

Advertisement:

Results of the 2025 European Indoor Athletics Championships – Women's High Jump:

  1. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) – 1.99m
  2. Angelina Topić (Serbia) – 1.95m
  3. Engla Nilsson (Sweden) – 1.92m

This is Mahuchikh’s third consecutive European indoor gold. In 2021, in Toruń, she claimed gold with a jump of 2.00m. Two years later in Istanbul, she won with a mark of 1.98m.

She equalled Rosemarie Ackermann's record with her achievement. Until now, the East German athlete was the first high jumper to win three consecutive European Indoor Championship championships.

Notably, before the European Championships, Mahuchikh won the Banská Bystrica high jump tournament, becoming the first athlete of the season to clear the 2.00m mark.

A day earlier, Ukrainian high jumper Oleh Doroshchuk set the best world result of the season and claimed gold at the European Championships.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sportUkraine
Advertisement:
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Details revealed of Hungary's "bargaining" with EU over extending sanctions against Russia – Radio Free Europe
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
All News
sport
Ukrainian biathlon team wins first men's relay World Cup medal in five years
Ukrainian athlete Chepurnyi wins gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
Ukrainian athlete wins bronze medal at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Eight-year-old Ukrainian girl with prosthetic leg sets national downhill skiing record – photos
21:00
UK discusses peace process with US and Ukraine ahead of Jeddah talks
20:37
US state secretary speaks of shock at Trump-Zelenskyy row at White House
20:26
Trump envoy says Zelenskyy apologised for White House row
20:14
Musk complains of massive cyberattack against X
20:02
Russia's FSB is imposing 50-year entry bans on Ukrainian nationals
19:30
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
19:27
US state secretary hopes issue of military aid to Ukraine will be settled in Jeddah
18:11
Russians attack Pokrovsk, killing one person and injuring another
17:38
Denmark expresses readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: