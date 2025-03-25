Ukraine's Security Service detains Russian agent who was adjusting fire on Ukrainian units in Kursk Oblast – photo

The military counterintelligence unit of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian military intelligence agent in Sumy Oblast who was assisting Russian forces in their offensive in the Kursk area and adjusting fire on Ukrainian units.

Source: SSU

Quote: "According to case materials, the traitor was recruited by the occupiers via a Telegram channel where he had posted comments in support of the Ruscists."

Details: The SSU detained the Russian agent after discovering that he had joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces and was gathering intelligence for Russia. He initially enlisted in a rear-based unit before transferring to a combat brigade operating in the Kursk area.

The detaining of the Russian agent. Photo: SSU

The agent was collecting coordinates for Russian strikes on Ukrainian positions, including radio electronic warfare systems and artillery. He passed the information through a messenger app, using photos and maps.

The traitor was caught in the act of transmitting a report to Russian intelligence services. His phone was seized during the arrest. He has been taken into custody and faces a possible life sentence.

