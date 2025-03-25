Zelenskyy to meet Macron in France on 26 March

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit France on the evening of Wednesday 26 March, where he will be received by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Le Monde, citing a statement from the Élysée Palace, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron will receive Zelenskyy in the evening of 26 March to prepare for the security summit scheduled for Thursday 27 March.

"The head of state will reaffirm to President Zelenskyy that France will make the continuation and strengthening of military and financial support for Ukraine its key priority," the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

Back on 21 March, Macron announced that the summit of the coalition of the willing on Ukraine would take place on 27 March in Paris, with Zelenskyy in attendance.

Background:

The coalition of the willing, which is laying the groundwork for future post-war security arrangements, first met in early March in London.

Since then, several meetings of the coalition have taken place in various formats. On 15 March, for instance, military leaders gathered near London to discuss plans for a possible deployment of international forces to Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported that France and the United Kingdom are holding talks with 37 countries about forming a coalition of the willing to support Ukraine in the event of a peace settlement.

