All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Bloomberg: Ukraine needs to import record 5 billion cubic metres of gas due to Russian attacks

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 26 March 2025, 11:40
Bloomberg: Ukraine needs to import record 5 billion cubic metres of gas due to Russian attacks
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine may import a record 5 billion cubic metres of gas from Europe because of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and depleted reserves.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Dmytro Sakharuk, CEO of D.Trading, the trading arm of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, has said that "we believe that Ukraine will need up to 5 billion cubic metres in the season from April 2025 to April 2026". 

Advertisement:

In an interview at the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit, he stated that this is much more than the previous season's maximum of 1 billion cubic metres.

Sakharuk said that the country had already used up its gas reserves because of Russia's strikes. "Those stocks should be rebuilt. That’s why the volumes here are also quite substantial," Sakharuk said.

Recent attacks have significantly reduced gas production by state-owned Naftogaz by a third. This has forced Ukraine to buy expensive fuel from the EU. "Even if a halt in attacks on energy infrastructure falls into place, it will take time for Ukraine’s domestic output to normalise," Sakharuk said, adding that new attacks cannot be ruled out.

Advertisement:

The gas market is becoming increasingly tense, with prices in Europe rising ahead of the stockpiling season.

Background:

  • Ukraine may buy significant volumes of US gas this year through terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania and Poland.
  • Ukraine’s Naftogaz and Polish energy company ORLEN signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
  • Kyiv sees prospects for cooperation with the US, particularly in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

gasUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia loses 408 artillery systems in a week
Russian soldier's wife who urged her husband to rape Ukrainian women is convicted in Ukraine
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, using guided bombs: 3 people injured – photos
Zelenskyy and foreign officials commemorate victims on third anniversary of Bucha's liberation – photos
Modernising military training yields results and helps reduce losses – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Trump's personal spiritual adviser arrives in Ukraine – photo
All News
gas
European companies demand €18 billion in compensation from Russian Gazprom
Gas facilities in Poltava Oblast shut down as a result of Russian attack
Russian strike on critical facility in Ternopil Oblast: gas supply may be restricted – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:09
updatedRussia attacks civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing woman and injuring others
22:25
Freezing the Trump factor: how the US leader could pause the war in Ukraine
22:06
EXPLAINERHow Armenia officially declared its intent to join the EU and what comes next
21:35
Finnish president "confident" Trump will punish Russia for refusing to end war in Ukraine
20:53
Russia loses 408 artillery systems in a week
20:29
Republican congressman calls on colleagues and Trump to stand up to Russia
20:19
Polish foreign minister on Trump and Putin: Trump is slowly realising who he's dealing with
19:49
Two Russian generals served with notice of suspicion for attack on Chernihiv Drama Theatre
19:08
Six countries and EU promise more aid to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
18:58
Russian soldier's wife who urged her husband to rape Ukrainian women is convicted in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: