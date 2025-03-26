All Sections
Zelenskyy confers rank of brigadier general on two National Guard officers

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 26 March 2025, 12:57
On National Guard Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conferred the rank of brigadier general on Colonel Anton Verkhovenko and Colonel Valentyn Ostryzhnyi.  

Source: statement on the website of the Office of the President

Details: The decrees bestowing the ranks were published on the President's Office website.

Ostryzhnyi oversees the personnel department of the National Guard's Main Directorate, while Verkhovenko leads the National Guard's Eastern Kharkiv Territorial Directorate.

On 25 March, Zelenskyy also met with members of the National Guard to present them with state awards.

Quote: "According to the President, 11,608 National Guard members have been honoured with state awards for defending Ukraine, 2,919 of them posthumously. Those present honoured all fallen heroes with a moment of silence. The President presented state awards to 20 National Guard members."

Background: On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Security Service of Ukraine, Zelenskyy conferred the rank of brigadier general on the heads of the SSU’s offices in Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts and presented awards to members of the service.

Zelenskyy
