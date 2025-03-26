All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Hungarian foreign minister arrives in Moscow for 13th time since full-scale invasion began, raising suspicions in EU

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 26 March 2025, 14:27
Hungarian foreign minister arrives in Moscow for 13th time since full-scale invasion began, raising suspicions in EU
Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has visited Russia so often since its invasion of Ukraine that it has raised suspicions among European diplomats – he is back in Moscow on 26 March.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's chief diplomat for the past 11 years, 46-year-old Szijjártó has become the face of Hungary's pro-Russian policy, which has led to frequent clashes with other European Union countries.

Advertisement:

Since the full-scale war began more than three years ago, he has visited Russia at least 13 times. This frequency of visits has surprised some European officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity and questioned their purpose.

Even the foreign ministers of some of Moscow's closest allies do not travel to Russia with such regularity, while Western allies have cut ties or drastically reduced contacts.

Hungary has taken a different approach, using its ties to Moscow for economic gain. It has secured exemptions from EU sanctions on Russian oil and doubled its purchases of natural gas from Russia. Hungary also insists on expanding its only nuclear power plant under Russian management.

Advertisement:

"Hungary’s and Russia’s energy cooperation has withstood the most difficult times," Szijjártó said on Wednesday after meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow.

He said that this will allow MOL Nyrt, Hungary's largest refinery with wells in Russia, to expand its presence in the country.

Szijjártó’s visit came hours after the US said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, even though the Kremlin said its participation would depend on several preconditions, including the easing of sanctions.

Background:

  • On 22 March, Szijjártó said that Hungary would block progress on Ukraine's accession to the EU until the Hungarians of Zakarpattia were returned the "rights taken away in 2015".
  • Earlier, Szijjártó complained that at a meeting of EU diplomats on 17 March, he saw no support for Budapest's position on protecting the rights of Hungarians in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungaryRussiaEU
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Hungary
Budapest to block Ukraine's EU accession over "infringement of Hungarians' rights" in Zakarpattia, says Hungary's foreign minister
Hungary wants Ukraine to be buffer zone between Russia and EU
Zelenskyy urges EU to find tool to overcome Orbán's blockages
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: