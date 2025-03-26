European ports to halt transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas

Beginning 26 March, European Union ports will suspend transshipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced in or exported from Russia.

Details: The ban also covers technical support, brokerage services, financing and other forms of financial assistance.

These sanctions, adopted in June 2024, are coming into force after a deferral period that lasted until 25 March 2024. However, EU member states may allow LNG transshipment if it is intended for their own energy needs.

Background: In February, the European Union did not impose sanctions on Russian LNG, as it first aimed to coordinate fuel supplies with Washington.

