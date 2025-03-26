All Sections
NATO secretary general promises devastating response to Putin for attacking Poland or another NATO state

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 March 2025, 15:40
Mark Rutte. Stock Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has spoken out unequivocally about how the Alliance will behave in the event of a possible Russian attack on Poland or another member state.

Source: Rutte on Wednesday at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his visit to Warsaw, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The NATO secretary general stressed that Poland is a vital contributor to NATO's collective defence at sea, in the air and on land.

"When it comes to the defence of Poland and the general defence of NATO territory, if anyone were to miscalculate and think they can get away with an attack on Poland or on any other Ally, they will be met with the full force of this fierce Alliance. Our reaction will be devastating," Rutte said.

He added that this should be "very clear to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and anyone else who wants to attack us".

Rutte stressed that the transatlantic partnership remains the foundation of the Alliance, and this will not change.

Background:

  • Tusk, for his part, stressed that Warsaw wants quick peace in Ukraine but believes that it must be fair and guarantee the security of Ukraine, Poland, and NATO countries.
  • Tusk recently announced that he is working on a model of military training for every adult male in Poland in case of war.

