All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Chief of Zelenskyy's office believes Ukraine-US relations "back on track"

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 26 March 2025, 16:58
Chief of Zelenskyy's office believes Ukraine-US relations back on track
Andrii Yermak. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, believes that relations between Kyiv and Washington are "back on track" after a spat between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House in late February.

Source: Yermak in a comment to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House on 28 February escalated into a dispute, with Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance, accusing the Ukrainian leader of being disrespectful.

Advertisement:

After that, Kyiv sought to mend fences with the US, including during a phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy on 19 March, which Yermak described as "great".

"I think we have great conversations with the Americans. I think we are back on track," he noted.

Yermak believes that at the recent talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainians "demonstrated we are very serious" about peace and "the Americans understood".

Advertisement:

"Dear American friends, you understand that we are partners. This was our goal," he said, adding that Russia was "just playing games".

Background: Recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the White House pushed London to make critical remarks about Zelenskyy after the Oval Office spat.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii YermakUSA
Advertisement:
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
Trump's tariffs will hit millions of people hard, EU gears up to respond, says von der Leyen
Trump's new tariffs hit small island territories but spare Russia – Axios
Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs on all countries worldwide – CNBC
Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones for third time in one day, causing fires
All News
Andrii Yermak
Zelenskyy approves delegation led by his office's chief for peace talks
Ukraine and US reject Minsk-3 and frozen conflict, head of Zelenskyy's office says
Head of Ukrainian President's Office insisted on signing deal in Washington, Kellogg was opposed – The New York Post
RECENT NEWS
12:15
Moscow's envoy Dmitriev says he arrived in US on Putin's orders: meetings to last two days
11:47
Ukrainian artist Maria Haiduk wins Bologna Illustrators Exhibition
11:33
Russia declares Elton John AIDS Foundation undesirable organisation
10:53
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
10:49
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 17
10:05
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
09:48
Trump imposes over 30% tariffs on four EU candidate countries
09:24
Ukrainian air defences destroy 28 Russian drones overnight, 7 fail to reach target
08:32
Trump's tariffs will hit millions of people hard, EU gears up to respond, says von der Leyen
08:15
Russian forces press on Pokrovsk front, 80 attacks repelled in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: