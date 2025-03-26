Chief of Zelenskyy's office believes Ukraine-US relations "back on track"

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, believes that relations between Kyiv and Washington are "back on track" after a spat between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House in late February.

Source: Yermak in a comment to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House on 28 February escalated into a dispute, with Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance, accusing the Ukrainian leader of being disrespectful.

Advertisement:

After that, Kyiv sought to mend fences with the US, including during a phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy on 19 March, which Yermak described as "great".

"I think we have great conversations with the Americans. I think we are back on track," he noted.

Yermak believes that at the recent talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainians "demonstrated we are very serious" about peace and "the Americans understood".

Advertisement:

"Dear American friends, you understand that we are partners. This was our goal," he said, adding that Russia was "just playing games".

Background: Recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the White House pushed London to make critical remarks about Zelenskyy after the Oval Office spat.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!