All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 March 2025, 11:22
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Zelenskyy and Trump. Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that the White House pushed London to make critical remarks about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Oval Office spat.

Source: Starmer in an interview with The New York Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged that US President Donald Trump’s actions, ranging from imposing a 25% tariff on British steel to criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have caused "quite a degree of disorientation". Starmer stressed that the proper response is not to yield to Trump's provocations.

Advertisement:

"On the day in which the Oval Office meeting between President Trump and President Zelenskyy didn’t go particularly well, we were under pressure to come out very critically with, you know, flowery adjectives to describe how others felt," Starmer recalls.

"I took the view that it was better to pick up the phone and talk to both sides to try and get them back on the same page," he added.

Starmer sent his national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, to Kyiv to advise Zelenskyy on rebuilding relations with Trump.

Advertisement:

Starmer then called Trump to brief him on the progress in Kyiv and prepare for a phone call between the two presidents. Zelenskyy expressed support for Trump's peacekeeping initiatives when the two leaders spoke.

Background: 

  • On 28 February, Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule after a spat with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • After the fallout, Starmer said he trusted Zelenskyy and did not believe he had done anything wrong.
  • On 19 March, Zelenskyy and Trump spoke on the phone after the US president held talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • After the conversation, Zelenskyy stated that he and Trump had agreed to discuss the technical details of a partial truce, focusing on a commitment not to target energy and civilian infrastructure.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKUSATrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
All News
UK
Starmer: Many people urge us to choose between US and Europe, but Churchill didn't
UK freezes Russian assets worth over US$32 billion
UK reportedly considers sending aircraft to Ukraine for air patrol
RECENT NEWS
21:15
EXPLAINERHow Russia outmaneuvered US in Saudi Arabia talks and what comes next
20:52
Russia reacts to Armenia's EU accession law: "Sitting on two chairs won't work"
20:01
Germany announces new weapons supplies for Ukraine
19:54
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will share technologies with countries participating in "guarantee forces"
19:40
EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate €44m to support civil society in Ukraine
19:38
EXPLAINERWhat are Kyiv's red lines on frozen Russian assets?
19:24
Bulgaria proposes hosting Black Sea ceasefire monitoring centre
19:13
Ceasefire on Moscow's terms? How peace talks in Riyadh made US redraw its red lines on Ukraine
19:06
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian
18:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: