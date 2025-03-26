All Sections
Fuel tanks for emergency generators damaged at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 26 March 2025, 17:49
Fuel tanks for emergency generators damaged at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received reports of damage to a diesel fuel tank at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which remains temporarily occupied by Russia.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We have received reports of diesel reservoir damage at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant."

Details: Tykhyi said that the spilled fuel could have powered the plant’s emergency generators for 25 days.

"The Russians not only stole the plant, but they are unable to manage its basic safety," he added.

Tykhyi stated that this incident is a direct consequence of the irresponsible replacement of licensed Ukrainian nuclear specialists with unqualified temporary workers from Russia.

"Allowing this situation to continue will only result in more accidents and danger," Tykhyi concluded.

Background:

  • Russian forces occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP on 4 March 2022. Since then, the plant has repeatedly been on the brink of disaster due to the Russians’ actions.
  • The latest such incident occurred on 11 February, when one of the two power lines at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected as a result of Russian attacks.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantoccupation
